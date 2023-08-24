Long service award for Peterhead Special Constable

A well-kent figure in Peterhead was rewarded for his long service to the Police recently.

Graham Barron, co-owner of the West End Butcher and Scottish Week stalwart, received a long service award for 35 years as a Special Constable with Police Scotland.

Graham applied for the Grampian Police Special Constabulary in 1988 with the intention of joining the regulars. He had initially enquired about joining the Police Cadets when he was 16, but was advised by the Sergeant from the recruitment department to ‘get a trade’ and return in a few years.

By the time he eventually joined the Specials he had served his apprenticeship and had the opportunity, along with a colleague, to purchase the butcher shop a few years later.

​He’s special...Graham receives his long service medal at the awards ceremony.

"The idea of working for myself had to be weighed up against joining the Police, and that’s when I joined the Specials,” said Graham.

"After my application was received and interviews complete I was informed I was successful and started immediately at Peterhead Police Office. Shifts included general weekend patrols of the town centre.

"I moved to work at Fraserburgh a few years later and from there was appointed as the North Aberdeenshire representative at the newly formed Specials Working Group for Grampian Police. I was one of the first Specials to be accepted for the Roads Policing Department.

"Grampian was at the forefront of police services in Scotland to attach Specials to this department. I stayed there for five years before moving to shifts at Mintlaw and briefly at Aberdeen Airport. I’m currently back doing shifts at Peterhead and Roads Policing.

"I’ve met some great people during my time as a Special and there are far too many stories to recall, some good, some sadly not so good. My favourite shifts have been working with traffic and also working up in Deeside when the Royal family are present. I was very proud to be on duty at Balmoral when the late Queen made her final journey for her funeral from Scotland – an occasion I was honoured to be part of and will never forget.