Police were called at around 8.20am to Selwyn Avenue in Highams Park, east London where a double decker bus had collided with the building.

The London Ambulance Service said on Twitter that medics were treating a number of patients at the scene.

Three children and two adults have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a shop in north-east London, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.

Emergency services at the scene on The Broadway in Highams Park, east London, where a number of people are being treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service after a bus collided with a building. Picture date: Tuesday January 25, 2022.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service are on scene.

“A number of people have reported suffering injuries and are being treated at the scene.

“Road closures remain in place around the junction of Selwyn Avenue and Winchester Road.

“Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”

Paramedics are treating a “number” of people after a bus collided with a building in north-east London, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.

Medics from the London Ambulance service including a trauma team from the Air Ambulance were treating a number of patients at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We sent a number of resources to the scene of this incident in Highams Park this morning.

“Working with our emergency service colleagues we treated and assessed 19 people at the scene. Of those 19, we took five people to hospital: three children and two adults.”

“We were called at 8.19am to reports of an incident involving a bus on The Broadway, Highams Park.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, paramedics in fast response cars, incident response officers and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said his thoughts were with those affected by the “terrible” incident.

He tweeted: “I’ve received reports this morning of a bus crashing into a building in Highams Park in Waltham Forest. Emergency services are currently on the scene—we will share more information as soon as we have it. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible incident.”