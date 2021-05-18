This list has been put together by Trip Advisor as people flocked to website to recommend the best places to take your pooch.

The following spots have received the highest reviews from users.

Here are the top ten dog friendly beaches:

Yellowcraig Beach, Dirleton, East Lothian

Elie Beach, Elie, Fife

Cullen Beach, Cullen, Moray

Nairn Beach, Nairn, Highland

Findhorn Beach, Findhorn, Moray

Irvine Beach, Irvine, Ayrshire

Lunan Bay, Inverkeilor, Angus

Troon Beach, Troon, Ayrshire

Coldingham Sands, Eyemouth, Borders

Portobello Beach, Edinburgh

Don't like the feeling of sand between your toes, here are some other fun spots you and your four-legged friends can check out:

Whynot?, North Berwick, East Lothian

The Belle, Glasgow

Westlands Country Park, Annan, Dumfries and Galloway

Glanwhan Gardens , Dunragit, Dumfries and Galloway

Macrosty Park, Crieff, Perth and Kinross

Harestanes Countryside Visitor Centre, Jedburgh, Borders

Devilla Forest, Kincardine, Fife

Rozelle Park, Ayr, Ayrshire

Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy, Fife

Almondell & Calderwood Country Park, Broxburn, West Lothian

Feeling pecking after all that running around? Well don’t worry, here’s a list just for you:

Brew and Chew, Perth, Perth and Kinross

The Clachnaharry Inn, Clachnaharry, Highland

The Cream Chimney, Kelso, Borders

Charlie's Cafe, North Berwick, East Lothian

Mad Hatters, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway

Kawiarnia Coffee House, Ayr, Ayrshire

The Poppy Room, Troon, Ayrshire

The Ship Inn, North Berwick, East Lothian

The Dog House, Balloch, West Dunbartonshire

The Bonnie Clyde, Rothesay, Argyll and Bute

