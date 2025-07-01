A fundraiser was launched on Monday following the death of 15-year-old paddleboarder Alexander McNab.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of pounds have poured into a fundraiser set up after a teenage boy died while paddleboarding at a Fife beauty spot.

The body of Alexander McNab, 15, was recovered from Lochore Meadows on Sunday after extensive searches by the emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responders were called after reports of concern late on Saturday afternoon. The search included fire crews, the coastguard and four water rescue teams. Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Thousands of pounds have poured into an online fundraiser following the tragic death of Alexander McNab

An online fundraiser set up on Monday has already generated more than £12,000 in donations for his family in Thornton.

More than 650 people have already responded with the number continuing to rise. You can donate here.

The fundraiser was set up by Kelly Coull to “help take any financial worries away for Alexander’s Mum so she can give her amazing son the send off he deserves … help her with day to day expenses in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Coull wrote: This devastating news has shocked the village and the whole of Fife. It’s unimaginable what the Mcnab Family are having to face.

“Alexander was a young happy boy. He was well known in the village for being so polite and popular with a great group of friends.”

Mr McNab’s family released a statement via Police Scotland after his tragic death.

The statement said: “Alexander was much loved, caring, adventurous, bold, hard-working, ambitious and always looking out and caring for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a much-loved son, brother, grandson, cousin, friend and boyfriend and a big part of his local community.