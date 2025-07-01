Lochore Meadows: Over £12,000 pours into fund after death of 'happy' 15-year old paddleboarder Alexander McNab
Thousands of pounds have poured into a fundraiser set up after a teenage boy died while paddleboarding at a Fife beauty spot.
The body of Alexander McNab, 15, was recovered from Lochore Meadows on Sunday after extensive searches by the emergency services.
Responders were called after reports of concern late on Saturday afternoon. The search included fire crews, the coastguard and four water rescue teams. Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
An online fundraiser set up on Monday has already generated more than £12,000 in donations for his family in Thornton.
The fundraiser was set up by Kelly Coull to “help take any financial worries away for Alexander’s Mum so she can give her amazing son the send off he deserves … help her with day to day expenses in the future.”
Ms Coull wrote: This devastating news has shocked the village and the whole of Fife. It’s unimaginable what the Mcnab Family are having to face.
“Alexander was a young happy boy. He was well known in the village for being so polite and popular with a great group of friends.”
Mr McNab’s family released a statement via Police Scotland after his tragic death.
The statement said: “Alexander was much loved, caring, adventurous, bold, hard-working, ambitious and always looking out and caring for others.
"He is a much-loved son, brother, grandson, cousin, friend and boyfriend and a big part of his local community.
"Alexander will be forever missed by those that knew him and loved him. The family would appreciate privacy at this emotional time.”
