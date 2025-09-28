The event saw a record 10,700 entries across all distances, with runners from across the world taking partplaceholder image
The event saw a record 10,700 entries across all distances, with runners from across the world taking part

Loch Ness Marathon 2025 in pictures as record crowds take part

By Amy Watson
Published 28th Sep 2025, 19:19 BST
Thousands of people have taken part in this year's Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running.

The event saw a record 10,700 entries across all distances, with runners from across the world taking part.

Thousands of pounds are expected to be raised for charity. The official charity partner for 2025 is Macmillan Cancer Support, with other partners including Alzheimer Scotland, Cancer Research UK, Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Highland Hospice, My Name'5 Doddie Foundation and Parkinson's UK, alongside more than 30 further charities..

The event saw a record 10,700 entries across all distances, with runners from across the world taking part

1. Loch Ness Marathon 2025

The event saw a record 10,700 entries across all distances, with runners from across the world taking part Photo: Liam Anderstrem

Photo Sales
The event saw a record 10,700 entries across all distances, with runners from across the world taking part

2. Loch Ness Marathon 2025

The event saw a record 10,700 entries across all distances, with runners from across the world taking part Photo: Trevor Martin

Photo Sales
The event saw a record 10,700 entries across all distances, with runners from across the world taking part

3. Loch Ness Marathon 2025

The event saw a record 10,700 entries across all distances, with runners from across the world taking part Photo: Trevor Martin

Photo Sales
The event saw a record 10,700 entries across all distances, with runners from across the world taking part

4. Loch Ness Marathon 2025

The event saw a record 10,700 entries across all distances, with runners from across the world taking part Photo: Trevor Martin

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Cancer Research UKParkinson's UKMacmillan Cancer Support
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice