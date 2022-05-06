Nicola Sturgeon hailed the seismic result and tweeted: “National/city trends aside, this result is seismic. For years, Pollokshields was the only Tory seat in Glasgow and it seemed we would never take it.”

Elsewhere in the city, leader Susan Aiken was overtaken by the Scottish Greens on first preference votes in the Langside ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Labour Anas Sarwar says he is "very confident" his party will be "comfortably" in second place once all the council results are in across Scotland.

Scottish council elections 2022

Meanwhile across Scotland and the UK it was a damaging night for the Conservatives.

Douglas Ross highlighted gains in Moray and Aberdeenshire, but said: “In too many parts of Scotland, we’ve lost excellent candidates and councillors haven’t been re-elected because it seems many of our supporters decided to sit this one out, to protest and not cast their vote, and we’ve lost out as a result of that.”

There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.

Alex Salmond’s Alba party have failed to secure any councillors

We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.