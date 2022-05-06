Nicola Sturgeon hailed the seismic result and tweeted: “National/city trends aside, this result is seismic. For years, Pollokshields was the only Tory seat in Glasgow and it seemed we would never take it.”
Elsewhere in the city, leader Susan Aiken was overtaken by the Scottish Greens on first preference votes in the Langside ward.
Scottish Labour Anas Sarwar says he is "very confident" his party will be "comfortably" in second place once all the council results are in across Scotland.
Meanwhile across Scotland and the UK it was a damaging night for the Conservatives.
Douglas Ross highlighted gains in Moray and Aberdeenshire, but said: “In too many parts of Scotland, we’ve lost excellent candidates and councillors haven’t been re-elected because it seems many of our supporters decided to sit this one out, to protest and not cast their vote, and we’ve lost out as a result of that.”
There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Alex Salmond’s Alba party have failed to secure any councillors
We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 17:15
RESULT: The SNP is now the largest on Highland Council.
The Scottish National Party remain on 22 of the 74 councillors.
The Lib Dems made big gains, up five to 15, and the Scottish Greens were up three to four.
The Scottish Conservatives won 10 seats and Scottish Labour two.
He told the BBC: Of course I’m pleased after a decade of being written off, but I want us to build on this. I don’t aspire for Labour to be in second - I aspire for us to be in first place. I had a mammoth task when I took over just over a year ago but we managed to stop Armageddon last year and have demonstrated progress this year, making gains off the SNP and the Tories, winning in parts of Scotland we haven’t won in for a very long time.”
RESULT: The SNP has gained three seats to remain the largest group on North Lanarkshire Council.
They now hold 36 of the available 77.
Labour remain on 32 while the Tories lost five seats to drop to just five.
There are also three independents and one Scottish Green.