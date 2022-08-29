Local cycling talent features in new film celebrating the arrival of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tour of Britain Stage 1 route from Aberdeen to Glenshee is shown in the film.

West to Glenshee, which was created and developed by Live Life Aberdeenshire with support from Aberdeenshire Council and brought to life by local media company Urbane Media Limited, tells the story of some of the North East’s most talented young racing cyclists and Scotland’s only women’s race team, the Alba Development Race Team, who have their base in the Oyne area.

With the support of Aberdeen City Council, the opening scenes feature some of the city landmarks and through the ongoing work between Cycle Aberdeenshire and the Archie Foundation, some scenes were shot around Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and feature one of the families receiving support from the charity.

Appearing alongside several riders from the Alba Development Race Team, the other stars of the film are Aberdeen-based Daniel Kain (Ribble rechrg Race Team) with Aberdeenshire’s Evie White and Arabella Rowe (both Deeside Thistle) also featuring, as the stunning route of Stage 1 from Aberdeen to Glenshee is shown from the roadside, from the rider’s bikes and when combined with the multiple aerial views, they create a stunning backdrop for the story to be told.

Central to the film is new British U16 Road Race Champion Elliot Rowe (Anexo Group Race Team), who won the title in early July in Scarborough and follows in the footsteps of his mother Sarah (nee Philips) who was a multiple distance British Time Trial Champion and most famously represented Great Britain in the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, where she rode the Road Race and Time Trial.

West to Glenshee tells the story of the generational handover by Sarah, who is now an elite cycling coach locally, to Elliot and to the other young riders with a reflective theme on her Olympic experience.

We also see a story of progression from Sarah’s breakthrough performances of 30 years ago to the current day and the top-level performances being shown by the Oyne-based team.

Councillor Judy Whyte, Aberdeenshire Council Provost, praised the creation of the new film: “Whilst the AJ Bell Tour of Britain is a sporting event, its presence brings to the fore the splendour and beauty of the North East of Scotland as the race passes through.

"With the stunning aerial footage combined with the skilled riders making their way along the route, West to Glenshee is a fantastic start to Cycle Aberdeenshire.

Jim Savege, Aberdeenshire Council Chief Executive, added: “This new film not only showcases the amazing landscapes that our Aberdeenshire communities live, work and play in, but shows everyone from outside Aberdeenshire what a fantastic destination we are for business, leisure and major events such as the AJ Bell Tour of Britain.”