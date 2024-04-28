Lloyd Cole cancels tour dates, takes time away from music amid health concerns

He said he was “taking some time away from music” and “most likely be in some kind of treatment facility for while.”Cole’s announcement came after he fell ill several times while touring to promote his 12th solo album ‘On Pain’ which was released last year.

The singer first found fame fronting The Commotions, whose members he met while studying at the University of Glasgow, in the 1980s. They scored major hits including Perfect Skin, Rattlesnakes, and Are You Ready to Be Heartbroken?

Updating a blog on his official website, Cole, 63, wrote: “I’m taking some time away from music. I was sick on tour in Australia, I was sick on tour in Scandinavia, I’m sick again in Portugal. I have some kind of virus. This time my mental health has been impacted. I’m fine, for now, I’m on antibiotics. I have people to talk to. The plan is to get the seven Portuguese shows done, then I’ll fly home early May.”He said he “needed to address the root of the issue” but did not go into detail, adding: “Honestly I don’t know exactly what’s going on but I’m pretty sure some major changes are needed in my lifestyle and work schedule. I’ll be consulting my MD and we’ll figure a plan. Most likely I’ll be in some kind of treatment facility for while.”

Lloyd Cole photographed in August 2006 (Pic: Westmacott/Avalon/Getty Images)