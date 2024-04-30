Line Of Duty and Rob Roy star Brian McCardie has died aged 59, his agent has confirmed.

The Scottish actor, who grew up Carluke, near Glasgow, played criminal boss turned police informant Tommy Hunter in the hit BBC crime show.

His sister Sarah McCardie announced on Tuesday that he died “suddenly at home” on Sunday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Line of Duty and Rob Roy actor Brian McCardie, who has died aged 59. Photo: Grant Keelan/BBC/PA Wire

Ms McCardie wrote that he was a “wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon”.

She added: “We love him and will miss him greatly, please remember Brian in your thoughts.”

McCardie also had parts in Roman-set series Domina as Cicero, in time travel historical show Outlander as Sir Marcus MacRannoch, who offers help during a prison rescue attempt, and as the Irish leader James Connolly in 1916-set Rebellion.

The writer and director Alec Bowman_Clarke described McCardie as "genuine, passionate, generous & funny" on social media.

Following the post, United Agents confirmed his death.

In a statement, they said: “We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian’s sudden death.

“He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent, and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.”