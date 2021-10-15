Police are appealing for information to help trace Linda Newlands (30) and 10-year-old son, Andrew Baird who were last seen in the Dingwall area around 7.40 pm on Wednesday.

Linda has been described as being 5ft 2 with a stocky build and long red hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing red glasses, green trousers, a long black coat and trainers.

Andrew has been described as being 5ft with a stocky build and dark brown hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

They are believed to still be in the Highlands, however enquiries suggest they may have made their way to Edinburgh.

If you believe you have seen them, or know where they are, please call 101, quoting incident 3596 of 14 October.

