Lidl to launch Christmas 'toy bank'

Donations will be accepted until Friday, December 16.

From Thursday, November 3, Lidl will launch toy banks across its stores nationwide. Customers will be able to drop off new and unopened toys and games, to be gifted to children that need support in their local area.

Donations can be anything - from a small stocking filler to something bigger. Sought-after items include toys, games, books, puzzles, and arts and crafts, for a range of ages.

Toys will then be collected by local charities participating in Lidl’s ‘Feed it Back’ scheme, coordinated by Neighbourly, alongside the food they pick up weekly. They will then be donated via local charities and community groups such as food banks and community centres.

In addition, the supermarket has committed £250k for charities during the festive period and as part of the supermarket’s long-standing work within local communities, Lidl GB will also donate a selection of festive food items as part of its regular food donations. These will go to local charities and community groups, which - together with their food surplus programme - will equate to over 1 million meals.

Existing charity partnerships will be prioritised but, where there’s availability, additional organisations are being invited to apply to be paired with a local Lidl store to collect toys and fresh and chilled food products ahead of closing on Christmas Eve.