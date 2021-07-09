Liam Faichnie and Narhys Robertson have been missing from Alloa since July.

Liam is 16-years old 5’5”, white, slim build and dark hair.

Police release appeal to help trace two teenagers who have been reported missing and are thought to be together.

When last seen he was wearing a black McKenzie tracksuit.

Narhys is 15-years-old slim build with long blonde hair and is sometimes known by the name "Billie".

Anyone with any information should call 101.

