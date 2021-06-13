Lewis Capaldi's childhood home in West Lothian on sale for just under £400,000

Before gaining worldwide fame with is debut album Divinely Inspired to a Hellish Extent, the singing sensation would record musical performances in the East Whitburn, Bathgate property – now on the market for £395,000 – that he would then post online.

Capaldi family photos featuring the star can still be seen on the walls of the property in estate agent pictures.

Who's buying my hoose? Lewis Capaldi's childhood home in Bathgate has been put up for sale

One picture even shows a microphone stand still perched in the corner of what was once Capaldi’s bedroom.

His mother Carol bought the property for £220,000 back in 2005.

A description of the five-bedroom property – put on the market last month – describes it as “an exceptional and individually built family home”.

The advert says the property, listed as under offer, has been “improved by the current owners”.

Capaldi now lives in a £1.6 million mansion in Renfrewshire.

