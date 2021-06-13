Lewis Capaldi's childhood home in West Lothian on sale for just under £400,000

Before gaining worldwide fame with is debut album Divinely Inspired to a Hellish Extent, the singing sensation would record musical performances in the East Whitburn, Bathgate property – now on the market for £395,000 – that he would then post online.
Capaldi family photos featuring the star can still be seen on the walls of the property in estate agent pictures.
One picture even shows a microphone stand still perched in the corner of what was once Capaldi’s bedroom.
His mother Carol bought the property for £220,000 back in 2005.
A description of the five-bedroom property – put on the market last month – describes it as “an exceptional and individually built family home”.
The advert says the property, listed as under offer, has been “improved by the current owners”.
Capaldi now lives in a £1.6 million mansion in Renfrewshire.