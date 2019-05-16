Lewis Capaldi given own emoji on day face appears on Duke statue

Scots singing sensation Lewis Capaldi has celebrated being awarded his own personal emoji.

The social media avatar honours the musician’s image with messy hair and bright sunglasses.

Capaldi has had plenty of cause to celebrate this year. He stormed to the top of the charts with his single Someone You Loved.

Now his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, is set to be released tomorrow.

To mark the occasion Capaldi has been awarded an emoji in his image. The 22-year-old took to Twitter to celebrate.

Lewis Capaldi celebrates getting his own emoji.

He said: “I have an emoji! Thank you to the legends at Twitter Music.”

It comes after the crooners face was slapped on a Glasgow landmark today. A Capaldi mask was added to the Duke of Wellington statue in Royal Exchance Square, with not one but two traffic cones on the figure’s head.

He tweeted: “Someone’s put ma face on the Duke of Wellington statue. Glasgow a f*****g love ya.”

The face of Lewis Capaldi adorned the Duke of Wellington statue on Thursday. Picture: Steven Stark/Twitter

Responding to the tweet, one fan wrote the singer was now the ‘king a Glasgow’, while another asked if it was an unusual style of album promotion.

The statue-scaling fan’s bold homage, which is accompanied by two traffic cones, appears just hours before Capaldi’s debut album hits shelves at midnight tonight.

Entitled Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, the hotly-anticipated album is already the most pre-added on Apple Music in the UK of all-time with more than 113,000 pre-adds as of Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Bathgate, West Lothian, has a big following in Scotland’s biggest city - evidenced by how quickly he managed to sell out two nights at the SSE Hydro after tickets went on sale last month.

