Legendary Deeside brings together local stories and music

‘Legendary Deeside’ brings together local stories and music — drawing inspiration from Queen Victoria, Robert Louis Stevenson, Captain Kidd, Jacobite heroine Colonel Ann, James Scott Skinner, Auld Slorachs the wizard and a talking parrot from the Invercauld Arms.

The old tales are performed afresh by actors John Bett and Hamish Somers, with poetry and song from Doric Makar Sheena Blackhall.

Musical sparkle is added by local fiddle virtuouso Paul Anderson.

This week’s performances take place at the Victoria Halll Ballater tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm and on Saturday, October 22 at Queen’s Cross Church, Aberdeen.

The event, an original production by St Margaret’s, has been supported by the Year of Stories 2022 Community Stories Fund. This fund is being delivered in partnership between VisitScotland and Museums Galleries Scotland, with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Lyndsey Boden, Venue Manager of St Margaret’s Braemar, said: “This is a really special new production, appealing to young and old — with some great old stories from up and down Deeside that many people will not have heard before.

“John Bett and Hamish Somers bring these legends to life, while the incomparable Sheena Blackhall has weaves Deeside Doric through all of the stories, rooting them in the culture of the north east.

“Few musicians know the lore and history of the region better than Paul Anderson, whose soundtrack to the Legendary Deeside brings everything beautifully together.

