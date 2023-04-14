Legend John is going on tour

Aberdeen legend John McMaster is going on tour to help launch his new book McMaster and Commander: The Business of Winning.

McMaster spent 12 years at Aberdeen making 315 appearances for the club after being signed from junior side Port Glasgow Rovers in 1972 at the age of 17.

The Greenock native would go on to be part of the Pittodrie side that won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup in 1983, as well two league titles and three Scottish Cups.

The hall of famer spent the 1973-74 season on loan to Peterhead, and McMaster has never forgotten the boost playing in the Highland League gave his fledging career.

​John McMaster tells his story in McMaster and Commander: The Business of Winning (pic: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media)

As such, with the publication of Master and Commander he was keen to revisit many of the locations he played during that season.

The nine-date Highland Tour kicks off in Peterhead on May 19, where he will be joined by fellow Dons legend and ex-Blue Toon loanee Willie Miller, and will then take in Elgin, Fraserburgh, Inverness, Dufftown, Ellon, Grantown-on-Spey, Rothes and Inverurie.

McMaster said: “I honesty believe that if I hadn’t spent that season at Peterhead then I wouldn’t have achieved what I did in the game.

"Jimmy Bonthrone was the manager when I first arrived at Aberdeen and while he could see I was working hard in training I wasn’t getting a game.

"At the time I didn’t really know where Peterhead was, but I didn’t care I just wanted to play football. I spent that season training with Dons during the week and playing on the Saturday for Peterhead, I am happy as Larry and after that the rest is history.

"I’m looking forward to meeting the fans, sharing some stories, and showing off some of the medals and memorabilia from my career, and at every stop on the tour I’ll have a special guest, starting with Willie who was on loan at Peterhead the season before I was.”