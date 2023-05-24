Legasea launch circular economy apprenticeships

Environmental energy service company, Legasea, the first subsea company built around circular economy principles, has announced the launch of its apprenticeship programme.

Ray Milne, Operations Director (Left), Lewis Sim, Managing Director (Right)

The programme will offer two positions for Circular Economy Engineering Apprentices and one position for a Business Administration Apprentice.

Ray Milne, Operations Director at Legasea, said: “We are excited to launch our apprenticeship programme and to help create the next generation of circular economy leaders. These apprenticeships will provide young people with the skills and knowledge they need to make a real difference in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are committed to creating a sustainable future for the subsea industry and these apprenticeships are a key part of our strategy to achieve this goal.”

The apprenticeships will be delivered in partnership with Tullos Training, a leading provider of apprenticeships in the North East of Scotland.

The programme will cover a range of topics, including:

Circular Economy Principles

Electrical, Mechanical and Hydraulic Subsea Engineering

Business Administration

Project Management

Apprentices will also have the opportunity to work on real-world projects at Legasea. This will give them the chance to learn from experienced professionals and to make a real impact on the company.

For further information on these apprenticeships, please visit www.legasealtd.com

Legasea Ltd is a subsea company built around circular economy principles. The company was founded in 2018 by a team of experienced subsea professionals who are passionate about creating a more sustainable future for the industry. Legasea offers a range of services, including design and manufacture of subsea components, installation and commissioning of subsea systems, refurbishment and maintenance of subsea equipment and reuse of decommissioned subsea assets