Leap into action as Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven tickets go on sale

The Happening will take place in a purpose-built marquee in Stonehaven’s Baird Park from June 13-15. (Pic: Barry Howie)

Tickets for the Midsummer Beer Festival in Stonehaven go on sale today, February 29, as organisers of the hugely popular event gear up to welcome some 6,000 visitors to their now iconic purpose-built marquee from Thursday June 13 to Saturday June 15.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “February 29 only happens every four years, so we thought we would make this a date to remember by giving people a chance to book their place at this year’s Happening.

“Hopefully they will leap (pun very much intended) at the chance to join our celebration of brilliant brews, fine food and marvellous music. People have been clamouring to find out when tickets will go on sale and we are delighted to announce that today’s the day.”

Of course, there is another date very much to the forefront of people’s minds – Friday June 15 when Scotland will face hosts Germany in the opening game of Euro 2024.

“Scotland fans don’t worry, we’ve got you covered,” said Robert. “We will have a special viewing area showing this hugely memorable and keenly-anticipated game live – our thanks our entertainment sponsor, EnerQuip, for their support to make this possible.”

Football aside, the Midsummer Beer Happening promises to be a winner at the Baird Park with its heady mix of more than 120 beers to choose from with the best in Scottish breweries taking part, plus two from Belgium.

Also in the mix will be the return of the massively popular al fresco food court with award-winning street food vendors, plus a music strand featuring the cream of north-east musicians.

Robert said: “We had barely taken the marquee down last year when we started planning for this summer and the team – all of them volunteers – have been pulling out all the stops to make this a Happening to remember.

“We’ve been carefully curating the beers on offer to make sure we have an excellent mix, with something for everyone, including old favourites and some new offerings for beer fans to discover and enjoy.”

Also in the blend will be the Happening’s own cycling sportive with four different – and challenging – routes to choose from across the rolling Mearns countryside.

Robert said: “The MSBH sportive is one of the most popular cycling events of its kind in Scotland now, attracting around 1,000 cyclists. Tickets for the sportive went on sale earlier this year and already we are looking at an impressive field of riders ready to take on the challenge, then be rewarded with some brilliant beers at the finishing line.”

The Happening is run entirely by volunteers and is not-for-profit, each year ploughing significant funds back into local good causes and charities. Last year it raised a staggering £67,000 and has now donated some £314,000 to charity since it started life as the Stonehaven Real Ale festival in 2009.

Robert said: “That amount is a testament to the generosity and good will of the people who turn out every year to support the Happening, whether as volunteers, sponsors, or visitors coming to have a great weekend. We can’t thank them enough.”

The Midsummer Beer Happening has been attracting a considerable amount of sponsorship in recent years, which Robert said was recognition of how popular the event has become and how much it gives back to the community, including boosting local businesses over the three days of its run.

“I would like to extend real thanks to the sponsors who help make the Happening a reality,” said Robert. “This year they are Simpsons Malt, EnerQuip, The Bay Fish & Chips, Whittakers Engineering, NFU Mutual and Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.”

Robert said that between now and June, Team Happening will be releasing more details, including the full beer list, food vendors and music line-up, as well as some surprises and twists for MSBH 2024, all with the intent of making it one of the best Happenings yet.

He said: “It’s a matter of pride for everyone involved that the Happening is known for its relaxed, vibrant atmosphere and for being an event where you can not only have a good time, but do some good for others while you are enjoying yourself.

“We can’t wait to welcome old friends and new this Midsummer. See you in the tent.”