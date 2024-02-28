Laurencekirk family announces return of sparkling fundraiser

The Fullerton family - Carol, Rebecca and Graeme.

Carol Fullerton had been hosting an annual fundraiser for many years before Covid-19 struck and the 2020 event was cancelled. Now, in 2024, the event is back and promises to have more sparkle than ever before whilst raising funds for a cause very close to Carol’s heart as the specialist charity has supported her family for over 15 years since her daughter Rebecca was born with spina bifida.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the dinner dance on Saturday, April 27 at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel. For those looking to snap up tickets, you won’t be disappointed, with a drink on arrival, a delicious three course meal, and dazzling entertainment from Scotland’s foremost live function band - Glitz!

All proceeds from the evening will go towards SBH Scotland’s family support groups in the North of Scotland; an inclusive lifeline service for children, young people and their families who are affected by the lifelong, complex conditions of spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus. Support and social groups offer a safe space where children can feel accepted, make friends, and be celebrated for being who they are, while parents can build networks of vital support.

Carol said: “SBH Scotland’s groups for Rebecca have always been about hanging out with people who are going through the same things as you, facing the same issues; people who understand. Out with school Rebecca doesn’t have a big group of friends so making a best friend, Lucy, through these groups has made a big difference to her and getting to see her ‘bestie’ at groups is always exciting.

“Thanks to donations, SBH Scotland has also just launched a teen social group which Rebecca has also joined. We can drop her off with the SBH team and then pick her up later on – this has given her a chance to find some independence away from us as well as the chance to gossip with her friends.

“The SBH Scotland groups need donations to continue, and I’d love to see as many people as possible at my Spring Bling Dinner Dance. Finding friends and feeling a sense of belonging is so important for any child. For our children, they get this from these amazing support groups and all proceeds raised from my dinner dance will go directly towards helping to fund them.”

Dr Margo Whiteford CBE, Chairperson of SBH Scotland, said: “We are so excited and grateful that Carol has chosen to bring back the Spring Bling Dinner Dance. Covid paused so many vital fundraising events and Carol’s event was sadly one of them, however, with her enthusiasm and hard work we know this will be a dazzling, fun-filled affair.

“It will be a brilliant opportunity to come together with friends and family for an evening of fine dining and dancing, while raising vital funds that will go a long way to make a positive difference to the lives of thousands of families.

“There are still tickets left, so I encourage everyone to buy your tickets now for a fantastic evening, all in aid of SBH Scotland.”

To buy tickets for the Spring Bling Dinner Dance please email [email protected]

