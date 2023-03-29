Laurencekirk business backs annual Helping it Happen Awards

Rural communities are being urged to share success stories from their local regions as the nominations for the Helping it Happen Awards 2023 are launched.

SLE chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing with one of the Helping it Happen awards 2023

Estates, farms, rural businesses, individuals, charities and projects can all be nominated for awards which focus on the key role these parties play in helping the Scottish countryside to thrive.

Now in its seventh year, the annual awards are organised by Scottish Land & Estates and have become one of the leading rural accolades in Scotland.

The Helping it Happen Awards 2023 are once again supported by returning headline sponsor NatureScot and this year has a revamped set of categories, with two new additions and one expanded category.

The Award for Outstanding Contribution to Rural Scotland, the first of two new categories, aims to celebrate those who have spent their lives working in and for Scotland’s countryside, whilst the Rural Rising Star Award is designed to shine a light on those who have achieved success through determination and growth, making themselves ones to watch in the rural sector in years to come.

The Rural Property Award, which was previously the Rural Housing Award, has been adapted to include not only those developing much needed rural housing, but additionally to consider outstanding design and architecture.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land & Estates, said: “SLE’s Helping it Happen Awards seeks to highlight the vital contributions made by land-based businesses, organisations and individuals to their communities across rural Scotland and I’m excited to be launching the nomination process for 2023.

“Whether it be helping the environment and nature, supporting employment and the local economy or undertaking crucial work across sectors such as farming, housing or education, these awards have celebrate the impact that many unsung heroes provide to society.

“Once again we would urge people from all over Scotland to submit their nominations for this year’s awards. We were delighted with the quantity and quality of entries last year and I await this year’s crop of nominations with great anticipation. Going by previous years, I know our judging panel will have a difficult task ahead of them when it comes to selecting our finalists.”

Claudia Rowse, Deputy Director Green Economy at NatureScot said: “The Helping It Happen Awards are a great way to recognise the rural businesses which are leading the way in Scotland, helping their communities and nature to flourish and doing their part to tackle the nature loss and climate change crises.

"We would welcome entries from farms, estates and businesses whose work restoring nature has played a key role in their success and resilience, giving us inspiration for the future.”

A recent award winner was Ringlink Scotland Ltd from Laurencekirk, which picked up the Education Award in 2021. Ringlink Scotland is the UK’s largest business ring with a membership in excess of 2900. As a co-operative, the business is owned by its members and revolves around the supply and demand of goods and services between its members.

Established in 1988 the Ring has seen significant growth progressing from a company focusing entirely on agriculture into a diverse business which now includes haulage, construction, and forestry together with a variety of other business activities. It is part of the Land-Based Pre-Apprenticeship Programme and has helped prepare hundreds of young people for employment in agriculture and the wider rural sector.

The programme provides practical experience, training and knowledge allowing the candidates to make informed decisions as to how they would like their career to progress.

Gail Robertson, Group Operations Manager at Ringlink (Scotland) Ltd, said: "The Helping it Happen awards were a great experience for us and not only gave attention to the positive work we do as a business but also helped raise the profile of Scotland's rural communities and economies. We would encourage others to nominate for the 2023 awards and wish everyone as much success as we have had."