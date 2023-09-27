Lathallan School Mini Highland Games makes a triumphant return
Schools from the area, including Bervie, Catterline, Johnshaven, and Lathallan, came together for a fantastic family fun day of competition at Brotherton Castle.
The day kicked off with a performance from the Lathallan School Pipe Band, followed by the introduction of the Chieftain for the afternoon.
Sinclair Patience, the Highland Heavyweight athlete and Chieftain for the 2023 Mini Highland Games, not only presided over the event but also actively participated as a judge for the thrilling tug-of-war and Caber toss competitions.
His presence was greatly appreciated by all, as he provided demonstrations and shared his expertise with the participants.
Sinclair Patience said: “It was great to see Lathallan School pull together such a well run Mini Highland Games.
"The day was a true celebration of Scottish culture and successfully brought together the local community - whether it be as participants, or spectators.
“Personally, I was enthused to see so many youngsters take part in traditional Scottish events, and there were certainly some future stars of the heavy athletics!'
Headmaster at Lathallan School, Richard Toley said: “We welcomed over 300 people to our Mini Highland Games this year where participants and spectators alike revelled in the energy, camaraderie, and sportsmanship on display throughout the day.
"The children took part in all the main events you might see at full-scale highland games including the Shot Putt, Caber Toss, Sprint and Tug o’ War and we always incorporate our signature Woodland Dash using our school cross country track.
"Our Solo Piping and Drumming Competition which was open to school-age musicians saw an astounding 126 entries and judges on the day said the event presented a good standard of playing from a very young contingent of pipers and drummers.
"They especially liked the unique format of grading them by the level of tunes they could play rather than their age."