Lantern Parade returns to Aboyne to illuminate Bonfire Night

Deeside residents of all ages gathered together over the October holidays to make animal-inspired willow lanterns which will be paraded at Aboyne Bonfire & Fireworks night on November 12.

By Dawn Renton
4 minutes ago
The lanterns were made during the October holidays.
Participants will warm up before hand with some hot chocolate at the Aboyne & Mid-Deeside Community Shed before walking down Ballater Road towards the village green at 6:30pm where the wider community will be able to enjoy and share the magic of the lit-up creatures against the dark night sky!

The Lantern Making Workshop is part of the ongoing and very successful ‘Aboyne Artist in Residence’, a project that aims to bring joy, creative skills development and social participation to the area. The project goes under the Mid Deeside Community Trust, hosted at the Aboyne & Mid-Deeside Community Shed and is supported by the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund. The project runs free art classes and events for residents over 16.

From butterflies to bats, the lanterns will light up Aboyne.
The Lantern Parade will feature animal-inspired creations.
