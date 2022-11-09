Lantern Parade returns to Aboyne to illuminate Bonfire Night

Participants will warm up before hand with some hot chocolate at the Aboyne & Mid- Deeside Community Shed before walking down Ballater Road towards the village green at 6:30pm where the wider community will be able to enjoy and share the magic of the lit-up creatures against the dark night sky!

The Lantern Making Workshop is part of the ongoing and very successful ‘Aboyne Artist in Residence’, a project that aims to bring joy, creative skills development and social participation to the area. The project goes under the Mid Deeside Community Trust, hosted at the Aboyne & Mid-Deeside Community Shed and is supported by the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund. The project runs free art classes and events for residents over 16.