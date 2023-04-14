Landale group still 'very much in action'

The volunteer group who have been keeping Peterhead’s Landale Gardens in pristine condition for the past five years are ‘very much still in action’ says its founder.

Theresa Ritchie, who runs Peterhead Civic Pride, says the group is now in its sixth season at Landale and ready to go, albeit having been held up with the unpredictable Spring weather of recent months.

She told the Buchanie: “The Spring flowers are coming through and many of the shrubs are coming to life so it is not becoming 'a wasteground'.

“Each year we have improved and added to areas of the Gardens, including new shrubs, a Rose Garden and new benches. We know the Gardens will never return to the 'heyday' of the 1960s/70s when there was permanent staff employed there and an onsite greenhouse.

Peterhead Civic Pride will be working on the Landale Road Gardens once again this year.

"As a very small group of volunteers, none of whom are 'proper' gardeners and all with other commitments, we will continue to make the Gardens as beautiful as possible.

"The Council still cuts the grass, the hedges and provide annuals each year. We do not receive regular funding and any funding we do apply for is for certain items like topsoil and compost. A large proportion of the plants we pay for with our own money.

“The start of Spring this year brought freezing temperatures and very unpredictable weather. As all local gardeners know, planting new plants before the last frost is pointless. We will always have a problem with the local climate as the Landale plants suffer from wind damage.

“There are problems with any public space, Landale included. We encounter many problems which can be costly and disappointing for us. A Pergola we bought ourselves was vandalised, there have been thefts of attractive shrubs, newly planted annuals flattened by irresponsible dog owners allowing their dogs free reign as it has become something of a dog exercise area.

"Any anti-social behaviour should be reported to 101. Even if the police don't respond immediately, the information given will build up a picture of where there are trouble hotspots in the town.