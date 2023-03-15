Landale Court staff and homeowners knit Trauma Teddies for charity

Staff and customers at Brio Retirement Living’s Landale Court in Chapelton have dedicated their time to helping vulnerable children this week, knitting ‘Trauma Teddies’ for youngsters experiencing trauma in their lives.

Anne, receptionist at Landale Court, with the Trauma Teddies

A total of 14 teddies have already been handcrafted by the talented knitters, with their efforts now being sent to local charity The Haven.

The Stonehaven-based charity provided a pattern for the knitters, resulting in a collection of brightly coloured teddies that have now been given to local young children to calm and distract them from their traumatic situations.

Sandra Farquhar, receptionist at Landale Court, shared: “Our team heard about the trauma teddies project and were keen to help The Haven in their quest to recruit more knitters in the area.

"We have a longstanding relationship with the charity and offer our support in many fundraising activities throughout the year.

“We have a number of keen knitters and the teddies are such a lovely way to show our support and help the young children facing traumatic times of late.

"We’re already on our next batch and hope to encourage our neighbours in the community to join us. Patterns are available at our reception, so we encourage anyone keen to help to pop in for one!”

Trauma teddies are traditionally given to young children at the scene of an accident to create calm and distraction, but The Haven is witnessing more frequent episodes of visible trauma in young children facing hardship due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Starkeeper Morton, CEO and Keeper of The Haven, added: “We’re thrilled to have received the trauma teddies kindly knitted by the team and homeowners at Landale Court.

"The teddies truly help those young children who’ve experienced challenging situations like experiencing food and fuel poverty and they’re proven to help ease these experiences and make coming to The Haven food larder a fun and not frightening visit.

“Haven relies on the generosity of local people and we hope to encourage others to join in the knitting of wonderful trauma teddies."

Anna, receptionist at Landale Court, who was part of the knitting team concluded: “It’s a pleasure to be able to offer our skills for such a worthy cause.

"The trauma teddy pattern is simple to follow and we’re happy to welcome anyone keen to join us at Landale Court.”