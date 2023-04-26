Laings scoops national award

Inverurie-based, luxury kitchen, bathroom and bedroom retailer, Laings was named the UK’s Bathroom Retailer of the Year at the national kbbreview Retail & Design Awards 2023.

From Left to Right: Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan Creative Director, Lena Cheung Contracts Operations Manager, Darren Walker Managing Director, Ian Charles Senior Designer & Surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca Managing Director.

The family business, which has been based in the North East since 1862, received the prestigious honour at the black-tie awards ceremony in Cardiff, presented by well-known television host Joel Dommett on Thursday night (April 20).

The awards celebrate the best independent British and Irish retailers in the sector and are attended by an audience of 1000 industry professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Strachan, Creative Director at the firm said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised by the kbbreview Awards as the best Bathroom Retailer in the UK for the second year running.

"To be awarded the honour is a testament of all our teams hard work and dedication to provide our customers with an exceptional experience, from Inspiration to Installation.

“Laings ethos has always been to bring the very best design and technology to North East homes.

"Our commitment to continually develop our team and keep our showroom ahead with new displays is all with the goal to provide our customers with the very best service.”

It is not the first time Laings has been recognised nationally for its showroom and its dedication to its customers.

Last year in 2022 the company was named Best Bathroom Retailer and Kitchen Retailer of the year at the same awards, and has racked up an impressive collection of seven kbbreview Awards since first winning Bathroom Showroom of the year in 2017.

Mr Strachan adds: “We are so proud to bring the award back to our home in Aberdeenshire, where we have been part of the community for over 160 years.”

A family firm, established in 1862 as a plumbing merchant, Laings is now the largest independent bathroom, kitchen and bedroom retailer outside London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laings employs over 90 staff with a combined experience in the industry of over 1000 years.