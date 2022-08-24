Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for two local charities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four hundred women attended the latest Ladies Do Lunch fundraising event.

A family affair, the event was organised by Carol Scott, her sister Kathleen Simpson, her daughter Sarah Smith and daughter-in-law Stephanie Scott, with help from their families to run the event on the day.

The family team previously organised a Ladies Do Lunch event five years ago and raised over £36,000 for The Archie Foundation and The Scottish Air Ambulance.

Their latest event was another huge success, tickets sold out in just 40 minutes and they raised £46,050 to be split between both charities – smashing the previous event’s total.

The Ladies Do Lunch team chose to support Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland as they have family members who have been affected by stroke and heart attack and they have seen first-hand the impact the conditions have on people’s lives.

The event also supported AberNecessities who provide support to disadvantaged families.

Local businesses got involved in the day with Duncan's of Banchory, The Fashion Den and Butterfly Handbags all having stalls at the event and A&J Catering putting on a delectable two-course meal.

The event was hosted by Jimmy Dick and the charity auction was hosted by Scott Chapman and Fraser Chapman from ANM Group Ltd which brought in over £22,000.

The Ladies Do Lunch event organisers, said: “We were completely overwhelmed by the support from local businesses and all the ladies who attended on the day. We couldn’t have raised as much as we did without everyone’s generosity! Thank you to everyone who supported our Ladies Do Lunch 2022 event!”