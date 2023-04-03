All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago All the new driving laws and offences introduced in April - full list
55 minutes ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
1 hour ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
2 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
2 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins

KSI apology: KSI issues apology for racist slur use in a recent YouTube video

YouTuber turned boxer KSI has apologised for making a racist slur in a recent YouTube video – and has announced he will be taking a break from social media.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

29-year-old Olajide William Olatunji, who goes by the name KSI made the slur during a video with his YouTube group, The Sidemen, where they were playing a Countdown challenge.

From his selection of letters, KSI created a four-letter derogatory word for people of Pakistani origin.

He issued an apology on social media following a backlash.

YouTuber turned boxer KSI has apologised for making a racist slur in a recent YouTube video – and has announced he will be taking a break from social media.
YouTuber turned boxer KSI has apologised for making a racist slur in a recent YouTube video – and has announced he will be taking a break from social media.
YouTuber turned boxer KSI has apologised for making a racist slur in a recent YouTube video – and has announced he will be taking a break from social media.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rapper tweeted: "There's no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn't have said it and I'm sorry.

"I've always said to my audience that they shouldn't worship me or put me on a pedestal because I'm human.

"I'm not perfect, I'm gonna mess up in life, and lately I've been messing up a lot."

KSI found fame with The Sidemen and is regularly involved in sketches on their YouTube channel, which has more than 18 million subscribers.

The group were also criticised for laughing after KSI said the slur – with the video now deleted.

KSI featured in Wrestlemania the weekend where he was promoting his hugely successful energy drink Prime.

KSIYouTube