YouTuber turned boxer KSI has apologised for making a racist slur in a recent YouTube video – and has announced he will be taking a break from social media.

29-year-old Olajide William Olatunji, who goes by the name KSI made the slur during a video with his YouTube group, The Sidemen, where they were playing a Countdown challenge.

From his selection of letters, KSI created a four-letter derogatory word for people of Pakistani origin.

He issued an apology on social media following a backlash.

The rapper tweeted: "There's no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn't have said it and I'm sorry.

"I've always said to my audience that they shouldn't worship me or put me on a pedestal because I'm human.

"I'm not perfect, I'm gonna mess up in life, and lately I've been messing up a lot."

KSI found fame with The Sidemen and is regularly involved in sketches on their YouTube channel, which has more than 18 million subscribers.

The group were also criticised for laughing after KSI said the slur – with the video now deleted.