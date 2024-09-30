Country music legend and actor Kris Kristofferson has died at the age of 88.
The singer-songwriter died peacefully at his home on Maui, Hawaii on Saturday, September 28, according to a family representative. In a statement, his family described Kristofferson as “a peacenik, a revolutionary, an actor, a superstar, a sex symbol, and a family man”.
They added: “We're all so blessed for our time with him.”
After spending time in the military, Kristofferson decided to pursue a career in country music going on to win a number of awards - including the Country Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement award - and starring in films such as Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973) and A Star Is Born (1976).
In memory of Kristofferson, here are some of his best quotes from across the years.