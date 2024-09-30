Kris Kristofferson: Here are 13 of country music legend's best quotes following his death aged 88

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 30th Sep 2024, 08:55 BST

With tributes for Kris Kristofferson flooding in following his death, we take a look at some of the country singer and actor’s best quotes from over the years.

Country music legend and actor Kris Kristofferson has died at the age of 88.

The singer-songwriter died peacefully at his home on Maui, Hawaii on Saturday, September 28, according to a family representative. In a statement, his family described Kristofferson as “a peacenik, a revolutionary, an actor, a superstar, a sex symbol, and a family man”.

They added: “We're all so blessed for our time with him.”

After spending time in the military, Kristofferson decided to pursue a career in country music going on to win a number of awards - including the Country Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement award - and starring in films such as Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973) and A Star Is Born (1976).

In memory of Kristofferson, here are some of his best quotes from across the years.

“I hope that I'll keep being creative until they throw dirt on me.”

1. Kris Kristofferson on… being creative

“I hope that I'll keep being creative until they throw dirt on me.” | Getty Images

“I have no regrets. I feel very grateful for the life that I had - you know, family I live with; and I've been doing work that I love, ever since I came to Nashville.”

2. Kris Kristofferson... on regrets

“I have no regrets. I feel very grateful for the life that I had - you know, family I live with; and I've been doing work that I love, ever since I came to Nashville.” | AFP via Getty Images

“I always had to wait until something hit me, and I could write it. But when I would cut an album, to me it represented the time that I spent since the last one. Just the way I was looking at the world.”

3. Kris Kristofferson on... writing music

“I always had to wait until something hit me, and I could write it. But when I would cut an album, to me it represented the time that I spent since the last one. Just the way I was looking at the world.” | Getty Images

“To do the things that I did, I’m amazed that I had the audacity—like resigning from the Army and becoming a janitor and a songwriter.”

4. Kris Kristofferson on… his career

“To do the things that I did, I’m amazed that I had the audacity—like resigning from the Army and becoming a janitor and a songwriter.” | Getty Images

