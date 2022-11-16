KR Group announces expansion

Newburgh-based steel and cladding company KR Group has announced its exciting expansion.

The steel and cladding company has announced an exciting new expansion

Despite the recent pandemic and the current economic challenges, KR Group has thrived and continues to be recognised nationally for their contributions to local communities and environmental initiatives.

More recently, KR Group were named as finalists in the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards, for Inspiring Futures and Driving Sustainability.

Their cladding work, on behalf of CHAP Construction, for the renovation of Northfield Swimming Pool has also been shortlisted for the upcoming 2022 Façade UK finals.

Nicola, Business Director said: “It’s been a challenging few years for almost all UK businesses. We’ve worked very hard to ensure that KR Group has continued to grow and be able to offer jobs and opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another step forward, KR Group has made a deal with a fellow local business to purchase their metal fabrication department.

Currently, KR Steel manufactures structural and supporting steel products and then outsources the sheet metal products they install. By acquiring new sheet metal fabrication equipment through the sale, KR Group will now also be able to fabricate their own sheet metal products such as cladding panels, gutters, louvers, and flashings.

“We welcome this expansion of our existing fabrication service and the opportunities it will bring,” explains Kenny Robertson, Managing Director of KR Group.

“KR Group can now offer a full metal fabrication service, and our team looks forward to working with existing clients as well as the new ones we acquire through this transition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion into sheet metal fabrication will also allow KR Group to upscale their circular economic initiative KR Bon Reduction, which sees them repurpose discarded cladding panels by stripping the metal skins and using the remaining rigid insulation for new products.

They plan to use the repurposed PIR Board to line sheet metal products such as insulated gutter systems.