Kirkwood Timber Frame appoints directors to boost growth

Kirkwood Timber Frame MD, Malcolm Thomson (centre) with Steven Robbie and Barbara Massie

Leveraging its state-of-the-art facility and innovative build systems - including open panel, closed panel, and floor and roof cassettes - the company aims to play a key role in shaping the future of the timber frame industry in the UK.

Barbara Massie, with over 19 years of experience in the construction industry, has established valuable connections and acquired extensive expertise. She held key roles such as regional director at NorDan UK and trading director for North England and Scotland at Travis Perkins PLC, with a focus on company growth and future development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a passion for creating vision and strategy, Barbara is joining the team to drive Kirkwood Timber Frame's market share growth in the UK. Her focus will be on cultivating customer partnerships, building relationships, and ensuring the company remains a leading solution provider.

Barbara said: “Throughout my construction career, I have always had a passion for timber frame and I have followed the growth of Kirkwood Timber Frame as well as celebrated its successes along the way.

“My primary focus is to deliver strong results and adapt to the ongoing challenges and shifts within the industry. I am dedicated to promoting, developing, and establishing Kirkwood Timber Frame as a market leader in modern methods of construction (MMC) in both Scotland and England.”

In a significant achievement, Steven Robbie has also been promoted to technical director designate, marking his first directorial role.

Joining Kirkwood Timber Frame in 2021 as a technical manager, Steven's 24 years of experience position him as a vital asset to the company. This promotion reflects Kirkwood Timber Frame's dedication to nurturing talent and growing its internal expertise.

With a critical focus on training and mentoring, Steven's role will enhance the capabilities of the team, utilising Kirkwood Timber Frame’s automated production facility to drive efficiencies and contribute to the company's overall growth.

Managing director of Kirkwood Timber Frame, Malcolm Thomson, emphasised the significance of these appointments.

He said: “The new appointments are pivotal for Kirkwood Timber Frame as we expand the business and support the government's roadmap towards promoting timber as a critical building material and achieving net zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Timber and offsite manufacturing will play a crucial role in sustainable building, and the growth opportunities here are incredible, supported by Barbara and Steven in their new roles.”