Kirkburn Court in Peterhead celebrates its 30th birthday

Staff and residents have been involved in a range of activities throughout the summer to mark the special occasion.

The celebrations began by members of the local community being invited to enter a birthday card competition whereby the residents would choose their favourite design.

The home were inundated with entries and the residents had a great time looking through them all. The cards displayed around the home further added to the amazing decorations which staff and residents had created.

Celebrating 30 years in Peterhead.

A special video was also made to celebrate the big birthday.

Staff and residents had a great time recording messages and even singing, dancing and props were involved!

The video proved to be a social media smash hit!

The home were so grateful for all the amazing birthday wishes it received.

Residents paraded in the mini bus

Many parties were also held throughout the home and lots of cake has been enjoyed! Their celebrations were further enhanced by a lovely surprise from the local Morrison’s Supermarket. They delivered 30 bottles of wine and also an amazing personalised 30th birthday poem. The staff and residents really appreciated the sentiment and they thank Morrison’s for their continued support.

A fundraising Buttery morning was also held on Saturday, July 2 at the Buchanhaven Heritage Centre. There was a tremendous turnout and attendees greatly enjoyed a plentiful supply of butteries and pancakes, as well as browsing the various stalls.

The home were delighted to see so many residents and their families in attendance and they raised an amazing £1188.60 for their resident’s fund.

The celebrations were rounded off by a first place victory in this year’s Scottish Week Parade. Staff and residents spent a number of weeks planning the float and it was a real team effort.

Staff on the care home float

The staff pulled out all the stops on the day of the parade – some amazing costumes, decorations and dancing were on display! The lorry was accompanied by the Kirkburn resident’s bus and it was lovely to see the residents managing to take part in the parade too.

Kirkburn Court is very proud of its North East heritage and this birthday was a real celebration of the homes place in the heart of the local community.

General Manager, David Garland, said: “We have had a great time celebrating Kirkburn’s big birthday.

"On behalf of the staff team here, I would like to say a huge thank you to our local community and the families and friends of our residents, both past and present.

Kirkburn staff get in on the fun.

"Without their support, Kirkburn would not be the home that it is today.

"A personal thank you from me has to go to my hardworking staff team who continue to give their all for our residents. The final thank you goes to our residents, and sadly remembering those no longer with us, but remain in our memories.