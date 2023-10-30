Kintore butcher lifts title for best steak pie in the North of Scotland

A Kintore butcher has reclaimed the regional title for the best traditional steak pie in the North of Scotland.

John Dossett (left) with Simon Coles from sponsors Dalesman. (Picture: Graeme Hart).

Dossett Butcher last won the regional title in 2017 in the Scottish Craft Butchers (SCB) Awards.

Now the accolade is back in Kintore as a generations-old family recipe wins over the judges once again.

Delighted owner John Dossett explained that the “secret” gravy used in the award-winning pies was one created by his grandmother, perfected by his mother and then tweaked to suit modern tastes.

“Gran and Mother would be so proud to know that their special gravy was gracing award-winning pies,” said John. “We’re chuffed to bits to have the regional championship title back at Kintore – it’s the highlight of this whole year for us.”

While unwilling to share the recipe for the family gravy, John is proud to detail the quality and expertise that goes in to making the award-winning pies.

“It’s important to use only quality products, he said, “and our skilled butchers know the best cuts to use and how to cut the finest Scottish beef to ensure the quality of our pies.

John, who runs the business with his daughter Emma, heaped praise on piemaker Lynn Sinclair who he said perfected the final product and helped turn it into a winner.

“Our steak pies fly out the door as soon as we make them,” he said. “Customers come from far and wide to shop here and this latest success will mean a few hours overtime for the team to keep up with demand.

“We’ll happily welcome all customers though as we’re over the moon that the regional title is back where it belongs – in Kintore.”

Traditional steak and specialty pies are usually evaluated at SCB awards every two years but the 2023 event was the first since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

Gordon King, Executive Manager of Scottish Craft Butchers, said Dossett Butchers’ pie had proved a winner with judges looking for the perfect traditional Scottish product.

He said: "A steak pie is a staple for all Scottish butchers - it's traditional fare and a favourite of customers everywhere. But making the perfect pie is what they all strive for and this year it's Dossett Butcher that made the tastiest in the North of Scotland.”