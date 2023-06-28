Kininmonth pupils are 'welcoming and proud of their school'

Pupils at Kinimonth Primary School are welcoming and proud of their school.

That is according to HM Inspectors who visited the Mintlaw primary earlier this year.

There are currently 31 children on the school roll set across two classes. Most pupils travel to school by bus.

A number of key strengths of the school were identified including the head teacher and staff team who have fostered strong relationships across the school community.

Together they have established a nurturing and positive ethos at the school.

Inspectors also noted that children were friend and looked after each other well and the effective partnerships across the school community were helping children enjoy success in a variety of contexts.

They share freely how much they enjoy attending a small, rural school. Older children work with and support younger children well in mixed year groups.

Older children engage well in learning through play as part of their ‘free learning’ play sessions.

These experiences promote children’s creativity skills effectively.

In the majority of lessons children are enthusiastic about their learning. This was most evident in lessons which interest and motivate them, such as, practical science lessons and outdoor learning

A few areas of improvement were identified and discussed with the head teacher and a representative from Aberdeenshire Council.

Further approaches to learning and teaching should be improved further to ensure all children benefit from high quality learning experiences.

The school should also develop further approaches to raise attainment in literacy and English and in numeracy and mathematics.

And approaches to planning to ensure children make appropriate progress across all areas of the curriculum should also be improved.

Inspectors said they were confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and therefore would make no more visits in connection with the recent inspection.