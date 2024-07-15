King’s warm praise for news media as ‘antidote to misinformation’
The King has said news media titles underpin democracy and are “an antidote to misinformation”.
In a message to News Media Association (NMA) members to mark the organisation’s tenth anniversary, King Charles conveyed his “warmest thanks”.
He said: "I appreciate your thoughtful message as you celebrate your first decade, acknowledging the important role the NMA’s members play in underpinning democracy, holding power to account and serving as an antidote to misinformation."
The NMA was created by the merger of the Newspaper Society and the Newspaper Publishers Association in 2014.
The organisation has worked on behalf of its members on key issues such as the defence and promotion of the freedom of the press and creating a sustainable future for journalism in the digital age.
In the past week, the NMA has written to ministers in the new UK government outlining measures it says would help to support trusted journalism and ensure a sustainable future for news.
NMA chief executive Owen Meredith said: "The NMA has played a critical role in uniting the industry and securing key policy reforms in the last 10 years.
"As we look ahead to a new Parliament and a new government, the NMA will continue to work to ensure news media publishers have both the freedom and the financial sustainability to continue to do what they do best - hold power to account, tell compelling stories, and keep the nation informed and entertained."
