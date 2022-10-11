King thanks Scottish community for their support following Queen’s death

Tractors formed a guard of honour

The King and Queen Consort were welcomed at the Victoria and Albert Halls in Ballater on Tuesday, near Balmoral, where they attended a reception to thank the community for their organisation and support following the death of Elizabeth II.

Michael Adie, who was an usher at the Queen’s wedding when he was just 17, was one of those in attendance and said of Charles: “He’s carrying on a great tradition of his mother. She was wonderful.”

The former Bishop of Guildford added: “She put everybody at their ease and treated them as a normal human being. He is doing the same thing.”

Queen Consort feeds carrots to horses as she and King Charles III attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire

The 92-year-old, who lives in Ballater, had brought the baton he was given and a book featuring the order of service and pictures from the day to show the Royal couple.

Kate Allum, his daughter, said: “Unbelievably, it has a copy of the marriage certificate, and the funniest part is there is also a copy of the notes of what went well and what didn’t go well.

“There are some very funny quotes in here but the best one is, ‘the inevitably irresistible tendency to gossip’.”

At the reception at the village’s Victoria and Albert Halls, the King and Queen Consort arrived to the sounds of pipe major James Cooper and the cheers of the crowd who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the pair.

Before going into the hall to meet local council workers, emergency service staff, civic leaders and others who helped in Queen Elizabeth’s final journey from her beloved Balmoral estate, the King met with those who lined the cortege route in Aberdeenshire.

They included horses and the riders and the farmers who lined up their tractors in tribute to the late monarch at Banchory.

Roddy Blackhill, 54, said: “They were really easy to talk to and down to earth and were interested in what was happening on the farm and how harvest went.”

The farmer, who was there with Keith Mitchell, 46, added the idea to form the tribute as the Queen made her way to Edinburgh was made quickly and, after a few phone calls, everything fell into place.

Charles and Camilla made an impromptu walkabout, meeting locals from the village, much to the delight of well wishers.

Kate Fraser, 31, and her eight-month-old son, Liam, were among those who met the royals before they went into the hall.

“We are from Ballater so we see him quite a lot,” said the mother-of-three. “My husband does his fencing work, so it’s quite nice to say I have met him too now.”