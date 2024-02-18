The King smiled and waved as he attended church with the Queen in his first public outing since his son the Duke of Sussex hinted at a possible reconciliation.

Walking alongside Camilla and holding an umbrella, Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, to rainy weather yesterday.

The King was seen wearing a brown coat and waving to the public before being greeted by the Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams.

King Charles and Queen Camilla leave after attending a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Charles is staying at Sandringham following his first bout of cancer treatment.

The 75-year-old King was seen in public for the first time since Harry suggested in an interview with a US breakfast TV show that his father's illness could lead to a reconciliation between them.

Harry also said "I love my family" and that he was "grateful" to be able to spend time with his father when he flew back to the UK following Charles's cancer diagnosis.

The duke's whirlwind visit to see his father for around 45 minutes prompted speculation the two men, estranged since the duke stepped down as a working royal, may be on the point of rebuilding their relationship.

In the interview, aired on Good Morning America, it was suggested a family illness could have a "re-unifying effect", and when Harry was asked "is that possible in this case?" he replied: "Yeah, I'm sure."

However, the arrangement he accepted when stepping down as a working royal alongside his wife the Duchess of Sussex in 2020, is reportedly set to remain in place.

A source told The Telegraph: "Those terms were quite clear, and the King's illness hasn't altered that."

Another told the newspaper that the view a hybrid model of being a working royal was not appropriate still "remains the case".

The duke and his father are said to have had several "warm exchanges" since the King's illness was diagnosed, The Times claimed.

A royal source also told the newspaper that Charles, 75, is keen to reconcile and see more of his son, and believes doing so would benefit the monarchy.

The source told The Times: "On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he's sick.

"Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate's wellbeing -paramount in this.

"The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work."

The duke and his wife Meghan are in Canada staging events with Invictus competitors to mark a year to go until Harry's Invictus Games, for wounded and sick veterans and military, is staged in the country.

They are being followed by a film crew led by Will Reeve, the son of the late Superman star Christopher Reeve, who interviewed Harry in the winter sports town of Whistler, which is hosting the 2025 Invictus Games alongside Vancouver.

Gesturing towards Invictus competitors, Harry added: "Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together.