At a special ceremony in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen, presented the New Ballater Colour to the Royal Guard.

The Ballater Colour is a ceremonial Colour which His Majesty The King’s Royal Guard (always an Infantry subunit with strong Scottish connections) will carry during Summer Court in Balmoral.

The first Ballater Colour was presented in 1880 by Queen Victoria.

On this occasion, and to mark the reign of King Charles III, His Majesty The King presented the New Ballater Colour to 51 Infantry Brigade & Headquarters Scotland, to be carried hereforth by all Royal Guards. Of note, the New Ballater Colour displays the Tudor Crown of His Majesty’s cypher rather than the St Edward’s Crown used by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The retired Ballater Colour of 1996 will rest up in Balmoral Castle alongside the Ballater Colours of 1925 and 1973.

The ceremony saw the consecration of the New Ballater Colour by Chaplain General of His Majesty’s Land Forces, The Reverend Michael Parker KHC CF.

He said: “It is one of the great privileges and responsibilities of the Chaplain General to consecrate colours on behalf of the Army community and under the direction of His Majesty The King.

“The colour is consecrated; this means it is set apart from mere material things and declared sacred. It is blessed on an altar constructed of drums and in doing so, two symbols of warfare (drum and flag) are given new meaning. The colour becomes more than just a flag, it becomes a rallying point for service and sacrifice. The respect shown to the colour echoes the Army’s values, values on which the consecration and presentation are founded: courage, discipline, respect, integrity, loyalty and selfless commitment.”

Accompanying Officers to His Majesty The King were General Officer Scotland, Major General Bill Wright CBE and Commander 51 Infantry Brigade and Headquarters Scotland, Brigadier Jody Davies MBE. Also representing the Royal Army Chaplains' Department was the Reverend Dave Jeal CF, Chaplain of His Majesty The King’s Royal Guard.

Major General Wright CBE said: “It was real privilege to escort The King as he presented the New Ballater Colour to the Royal Guard. The Guard is synonymous with the British Army in Scotland, and our close links to the Royal Family; it is therefore incredibly important that we continue to mark this tradition which dates back to 1880. The new Colours will replace those presented to the Royal Guard by Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II in 1996, and will be the first to display the Tudor Crown; the retired Colours will rest up in Balmoral Castle.”