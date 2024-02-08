Queen Camilla arrives to attend a Musical Evening at Salisbury Cathedra (Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Queen has described the King as doing “extremely well under the circumstances” following his cancer diagnosis, as she celebrated the work of charities.

Camilla said her husband, who has undergone his first bout of cancer treatment earlier this week, was “very touched” by all the messages of support he has been receiving from the public.

Charles has been spending his time at Sandringham following his diagnosis which was announced by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

He hosted a whirlwind visit from his son the Duke of Sussex on Monday and the royal family have received many messages of support from the public during royal events over the past few days.

The Queen left Charles at Sandringham to fulfil her royal engagement at Salisbury Cathedral and among the first people she met were medical staff from Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

Ben Abbott, 40, a critical care paramedic, said: “I do hope His Majesty is doing well Ma’am, we’re all really sad to hear the news.”

Camilla replied: “Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances, he’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

Earlier, the Princess Royal has acknowledged words of support for the King and Princess of Wales as she celebrated the 35th anniversary of a pony club.

Anne nodded and smiled as she was told, “We wish you and your family well at this time” by Sister Mary Joy Langdon, founder and chief executive of the Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre in west London that hosted the royal visit.

The King’s sister is the latest member of the royal family to receive the support of the public in person after the Prince of Wales acknowledged on Wednesday evening well-wishers who have sent messages for Charles and Kate.

James Hick, chief executive officer of the British Horse Society (BHS) which supports the west London pony club, told Anne: “On behalf of all of us here I would also like to pass on our sincere thoughts to His Majesty the King at this time, and to your family.”

Mr Hick was by the Princess Royal’s side as she met young riders from west London and chatted to BHS staff and supporters of the Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre.

After the visit, he said about Anne: “I think she is always very grateful for our concerns and thoughts for her.

“She’s somebody who’s quite private with her thoughts as well, but equally she was grateful for all of us, and feels that love that we have for the family at a very important time.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Fry has praised the King for revealing his cancer diagnosis to the public, but said he was “anxious” for him.

The 66-year-old actor and comedian, who had prostate cancer in 2018, said Charles’s “very swift modernising” of the monarchy now included “an openness about something as personal and indelicate as a cancer”.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.