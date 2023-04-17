The coins will feature a significant new portrait of Britain’s new monarch.

The coins will be the first to feature a portrait of King Charles wearing a crown.

To commemorate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III the Royal Mint are preparing to release four special coins in a range of special and limited edition editions.

All four will feature the first official crowned coinage portrait of His Majesty The King by Martin Jennings, famous for his public sculptures of well-known Brits that stand in parks and squares acorss the country.

The coins have all recieved the personal seal of approval from the monarch himself and will soon go on public sale.

The collector’s items are expected to be very popular – so here’s everything you need to know about them and how to get your hands on them.

What is the design of the 50p?

The Royal Mint’s 50p designs are among the most popular with collectors.

The coronation 50p will feature an obverse design inspired by the iconic architecture of Westminster Abbey designed by Natasha Jenkins, a product designer at The Royal Mint. The design also incorporates King Charles III’s cypher.

What limited edition 50p coins will be available?

Along with the chance to buy a brilliant uncirculated coin, collectors will have the chance to buy strictly limited editions as a gold proof, silver proof Piedfort (double the thickness of a normal coin) and silver proof edition.

What other coins are being produced for the Coronation?

Another three coins are being released to mark the Coronation, as follows:

£5 Crown. Designed by acclaimed designer Timothy Noad, the reverse of the £5 coin in focuses on the royal regalia traditionally associated with the coronation ceremony, including the St Edward’s Crown and the Sovereign’s Sceptres. The coin will be available to own in gold proof, silver proof Piedfort, silver proof and brilliant uncirculated editions.

Ounce: Designed by experienced coinage artist John Bergdahl, the ounce will be available in several editions and sizes across different precious metals. The ornate design features the crowned shield of the Royal Arms surrounded by flourishes containing the floral emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom.

Sovereign: A very limited number of sovereigns struck on the day of the coronation will be made available to collectors, featuring the traditional depiction of St George and the dragon on the obverse. Further coronation sovereigns will become available later in the year.

When are they being released?

The coins will all be available to buy on Monday, April 24, at 9am.

How can I buy the coins?