King Charles and Queen Consort to be honoured in a special Scottish service later this year

The King and Queen Consort will be honoured in a special Scottish service later this year following the coronation in May.

The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland during the Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving, which will take place at St Giles’ Cathedral.

The Honours will be escorted from Edinburgh Castle to the Cathedral by a People’s Procession of around 100 representatives from across Scotland.

The event in Scotland will take place after the Coronation on May 6 with Scottish service with organisations, community groups and individuals invited to take part in street parties, community lunches or charity events during the Coronation weekend, with big screens set to show the ceremony at locations including Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and Glasgow Cathedral.

The First Minister, who will attend the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May said: “I will be attending the Coronation on 6 May, and there will be ample opportunities for people across Scotland who wish to mark this historic occasion, to do so. These include watching the ceremony on big screens in communities, hosting street parties or taking part in charity and local events.

“Scotland will welcome the new Monarch later in the year with a Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving. The Honours of Scotland, including the Stone of Destiny, will form part of the ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral and the event will be similar to the Thanksgiving Service held in 1953 during The Late Queen’s first visit to Scotland, following Her Coronation.”