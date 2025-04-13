The music was written to mark the 20th wedding anniversary of King Charles and Queen Camilla

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King and Queen have attended a church service near Balmoral where they heard a new piece of music celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Charles and Camilla waved to onlookers as they exited their car outside the tiny granite Crathie Kirk, which is near Balmoral, Aberdeenshire , on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles was in a kilt and tweed jacket while Camilla wore a blue coat with a tartan lapel and a red hat decorated with a feather.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla after attending a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, in which a new piece of music by Paul Mealor was performed to mark the royal couple's 20th wedding anniversary. Picture: Paul Campbell/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II was a regular and devout worshipper at the church.

Before entering the church the couple were given a hand-written manuscript of the new piece, called The Weather of My Being, by its composer Professor Paul Mealor .

Professor Mealor, who has created music for a number of royal events including Prince and Princess of Wales's wedding and several of Charles's birthdays, also gave the the Royal couple a volume containing all the music he composed for their coronation in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The composer said he decided to mark Charles and Camilla's anniversary by "setting great poetry to music", which he said combined the King's love of music with the Queen's love of literature.

He went on: "So I wrote it, and then sent it to them, and then they said, 'why not perform it now, just literally after the wedding anniversary?'

"So we had the premiere today at the service, which was very powerful".

The new piece was performed by St John's Festival Choir during the hour-long service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked for their reaction to hearing the performance Professor Mealor said: "They were beaming, it was very nice, and they thanked me very much at the end."

The piece is made up of three anniversary songs, with each designed to reflect a different aspect of enduring love.

The first song, to a poem by Daniel Hoffman , compares love to the seasons - ever-changing and ever staying the same, while giving a nod to Charles' love of nature and the environment.

The second is a setting of words from the Bible's Song of Solomon, and is about the desire for a profound and unwavering love while reflecting Charles and Camilla's faith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third and final song is a setting of Robert Burns' famous poem A Red Red Rose, and reflects Camilla's love and support of literature and reading, as well as the Royal couple's love of Scotland , where they celebrated their honeymoon in 2005.

The composer added: "Today is very special because this is the place where they spent their honeymoon, in Birkhall, and so it was lovely, pretty much on the time that they would have been doing that 20 years ago, that we performed this new piece.

"So for me, that was the special thing, and that each of the texts, each of the lyrics, has a real connection to Their Majesties.

"I thought that that was powerful, and then trying to add something new with the music, like any song. So it was very special. Then having all my friends sing it was lovely."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple's actual anniversary on Wednesday fell during their state visit to Italy .

During their tour, they met with the convalescing Pope at the Vatican and enjoyed a state banquet in their honour.