Kind-hearted Asda Grangemouth colleague gives tour of depot to local lorry enthusiast

Transport photography is David’s passion - with his Facebook page proving popular amongst the transport and distribution community, garnering almost 5k followers.

Kevin explained: “I noticed David’s photos on Facebook, so I contacted him to invite him down for a private tour. When I spoke to David, he said he loves facts and getting to know things - and I also have a good understanding and experience of autism, so I knew how to make David’s visit exciting and interesting for him. The Asda Distribution Centre here in Grangemouth is a fantastic big building, with lots going on and plenty of lorries coming in and out of the depot all day long, it was a pleasure to take him around.”

Living only two miles from the Distribution Centre, David has captured a lot of photos and videos there already, with a video he took of an Asda lorry proving so popular - it was even used on Scania’s social media pages.

Kevin and David at Asda Grangemouth Distribution Centre

David commented: “This is just a hobby for me that I really enjoy! I work with an energy company full time and am working on becoming a Transport Manager now, which is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“I try to arrange site visits when I can and had the pleasure of being shown around the Asda Ambient Distribution Centre in Grangemouth by Kevin. I don’t run my social pages to make money or anything like that, I just enjoy it and get to meet great people like Kevin.

“Kevin is very proud of the job he does and he’s very proud of the facility, he likes people to get an understanding of how the processes work. I am guilty of not understanding how everything gets into our shops – it’s easy to forget the hard work that goes into this.”

Kevin added: “I’ve worked in the Distribution Centre for 21 years and I’m really lucky to have a job I love. It was great to be able to share an understanding of what goes on in my day to day, and to show David the journey of production to shelf and give him a better insight of it.”

Asda Ambient Distrubution Centre Lorries

David said: “It was a very interesting and educational experience getting to see how the goods we buy on daily basis make it from the manufacturer to the warehouse to the store and ultimately into our homes. The size of the warehouse is simply mind boggling, and Grangemouth isn’t even the largest one!