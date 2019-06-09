Kilted yoga instructor shares his joy as partner says yes to proposal

Finlay Wilson, who shot to fame after publishing a number of videos demonstrating yoga techniques while sporting a kilt, shared the moment he proposed to partner, Alan Lambie, at a Pride march in Washington.

Speaking into a microphone, Finlay said: “Alan, ever since we met you’ve been doing everything to make me a better person and I have a very important question for you.”

He then jumps down off a float and gets down on one knee in front of his shocked boyfriend, who answers 'yes'.

Finlay found fame after a BBC Social video of him practising yoga in a kilt was viewed millions of times. He also announced plans to released a picture book which married yoga and Scotland's landscape.

