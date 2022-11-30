Kilted Chef has festive season wrapped up with new Fireside Gin

As the festive season fast approaches, renowned Aberdeenshire chef and regional food tourism ambassador Craig Wilson, has announced the launch of his second handcrafted, artisan gin.

Craig has teamed up with The Gin Bothy to create the Kilted Chef Fireside Gin. Cinnamon, nutmeg and mixed spice is combined with fiery black pepper and local honey to create a cosy, aromatic gin, which is the perfect winter warmer. It is bottled by hand, in small batches, in The Gin Bothy’s award-winning Bothy, which is nestled in the east coast of Scotland.

They produce a range of spirits and liqueurs and have a visitor centre in Glamis village, where you can follow the Gin Bothy journey, enjoy a tasting, and listen to some Bothy Tales. It is open Thursday to Sunday 11am-5pm.

Craig Wilson, chef and owner of Eat on the Green said: “I have always been a huge fan of The Gin Bothy and the ethos behind the business, which is very focussed on its unique heritage. They still use traditional methods of production and are very influenced by Scotland’s wonderful land, mountains and rivers. Working with Kim Cameron, owner of The Gin Bothy to create this new Fireside Gin has been fantastic.

"My focus was to create a gin which was like a hug in a glass, comforting and fragrant with the subtle heat of black pepper and sweet notes of honey. It is also inspired by the flavours of the festive season, cinnamon, nutmeg and mixed spice, it’s the ideal nightcap to ward off the winter’s chill.

“Following the success of my Scottish Summer Berry gin, which was unveiled at Taste of Grampian in June, we were keen to add to the Kilted Chef collection. We officially launched Fireside Gin at our Supper Club event at Eat on the Green and feedback from our guests was excellent. This would make the ideal gift for Christmas and the perfect tipple after a day in the kitchen, or a great base for a spiced Boxing Day cocktail.”

Kim Cameron, founder of the Gin Bothy, joined Craig at his weekly Supper Club to share the Gin Bothy story and give an insight into how they make their range of gins and spirits: “Creating gin for me is like cooking and I love working with flavours, so when Craig asked me to create this new gin for him, I was delighted.

"The warm aromas of his Fireside Gin are perfect for the festive period.”

Craig created The Kilted Chef Supper Club in June this year, it takes place every Thursday and each week a local guest producer is invited to share their food and drink story.

Craig said: “From Udny Green to Deeside, the Aberdeenshire coast and beyond, we’ve welcomed bakers, butchers and fisherman, farmers and game keepers, producers of whisky and gin to peanut butter, sea salt, chutneys and jams.

"In my role as food tourism ambassador, I am very passionate about putting the spotlight on the variety of wonderful producers and businesses that we are blessed to have here in this area, and the Supper Club has been a great platform to do this.

“We are also gearing up for a busy festive season again and have launched our [email protected] restaurant boxes for both Christmas Day and Hogmanay, with everything you need for a sumptuous celebration. All you need to do is reheat and enjoy.”