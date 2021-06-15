Kevin Bridges donates designer suits 'worn on tour' to Glasgow cancer charity shop

Legendary Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges has been busy clearing out his cupboard and donated “some fancy claes” to a cancer charity shop in Glasgow.

By Katharine Hay
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 8:32 pm
The 34-year-old stand-up comedian dropped off a collection of suits from brands including Ted Baker and Hugo Boss to the Anniesland Cancer Research UK (CRUK) shop in Great Western Road on Tuesday.

Bridges tweeted about his charitable move saying: “Clearing out the hoose. Some suits I’ve worn over the years on stage are now at the Anniesland Cancer Research shop.

"Decent enough suits and any money paid goes to a great cause. This is all. Thank you. Peace.”

On behalf of the charity, the team at CRUK Byres Road Shop, who are now at the Anniesland branch, thanked the comedian for his kind gesture.

A message from staff read: “A huge big shout out to Kevin Bridges for dropping off some fancy claes at Anniesland CRUK shop, come down snap up his designer suits, worn on tour. Byres Road team are now at Anniesland shop. Kevin Bridges you are a legend. Thank you.”

Kevin Bridges donates designer suits to Glasgow charity shop picture: John Devlin

Using the hashtag #clearoot, Bridges also posted a picture on Twitter of a stack of notebooks containing some of his comedy writing written over the last two decades.

He captioned the image: “Over 17 years of jokes. Some that made it and some that went off the rails. Some that will make it out one day... #clearoot.”

During the Euros 2020 Scotland v Czech Republic game on Monday, Bridges posted a picture of himself wearing a fitted Scotland top signed by Paul McStay, as he joked the former star was a "medium" size.

Glasgow
