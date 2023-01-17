Ken Bruce announces he is leaving BBC Radio 2 after 45 years of broadcasting

The radio stalwart made the surprise announcement at the end of today’s show, highlighting “new opportunities”, and plans to leave in March after 31 years of presenting the station's mid-morning weekday show.
He has spent 45 years with the BBC, and will now take over a new show on Greatest Hit Radio. In a recent interview he stated he would never leave his show.
The radio DJ, 71, said during today’s show: "Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March.
"It's been a tremendously happy time for me: I've made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues. However I feel that after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio it's time for a change.
"I would stress that this is entirely my decision but some new opportunities have come up and I would like to continue my career in a slightly different way in the next few years, the details of which will be revealed shortly.
"I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2 in particular and I'd like to thank everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success."
BBC Radio 2 has said it will announce the host and details of the new mid-morning show at a later date.
Greatest Hits Radio is a commercial venture which will see a number of local radio stations rebranded, including Forth 2, Clyde 2, MFR 2, Northsound 2, Tay 2, West Sound Ayrshire, and West Sound Dumfries & Galloway.
Each Scottish station will now become a regional variation of Greatest Hits Radio.
Mr Bruce said: “I can’t wait to launch my new show on Greatest Hits Radio across Scotland and the rest of the UK. From beginning in hospital radio in Glasgow, to now launching a new show on Scotland’s first nationwide commercial radio station, it has been a 45-year journey I could have never of dreamed of as a young boy."