Ken Bruce announces he is leaving BBC Radio 2 after 45 years of broadcasting

Scottish broadcaster Ken Bruce has announced he is departing from BBC Radio 2, in a shock move that comes just a few weeks after he stated that he would never leave his mid-morning show.

The radio stalwart made the surprise announcement at the end of today’s show, highlighting “new opportunities”, and plans to leave in March after 31 years of presenting the station's mid-morning weekday show.

He has spent 45 years with the BBC, and will now take over a new show on Greatest Hit Radio. In a recent interview he stated he would never leave his show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The radio DJ, 71, said during today’s show: "Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March.

"It's been a tremendously happy time for me: I've made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues. However I feel that after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio it's time for a change.

"I would stress that this is entirely my decision but some new opportunities have come up and I would like to continue my career in a slightly different way in the next few years, the details of which will be revealed shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2 in particular and I'd like to thank everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success."

BBC Radio 2 has said it will announce the host and details of the new mid-morning show at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Bruce will leave BBC Radio 2 in March.

Greatest Hits Radio is a commercial venture which will see a number of local radio stations rebranded, including Forth 2, Clyde 2, MFR 2, Northsound 2, Tay 2, West Sound Ayrshire, and West Sound Dumfries & Galloway.

Each Scottish station will now become a regional variation of Greatest Hits Radio.