American motorsport legend and YouTube star Ken Block has died in a snowmobile accident in Utah at the age of 55.

The rally driver earned wide renown later in life for his "Gymkhana" video series on YouTube and featured in series such as Rally America and Global Rallycross.

The sheriff's office in Utah said that Block had been riding with a group but was alone when the crash occurred, and that Block was riding a snowmobile up a steep slope in Wasatch County, when the vehicle upended, landing on top of him.

Block, who competed in the World Rally Championship and was named Rally America Rookie of the Year in 2005 featured twice on the BBC's Top Gear programme, as well as in four EA Sports racing video games.

Former Top Gear presenter Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to American rally driver Ken Block as a “true talent and friend taken far too soon” following his death at the age of 55.

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, he wrote: “So saddened by the loss of Ken Block. A true talent and friend taken far too soon.

“You will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting you my friend. My condolences to your family.

Fellow former host James May also paid tribute, writing: “RIP Ken Block, with thanks for some hilarious days out. Here’s the airfield drifting piece from years back.”

Paddy McGuinness, who currently hosts the motoring show alongside Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and Chris Harris, shared a video of Block driving through an industrial landscape.

McGuinness wrote: “I’ve lost many hours watching the great Ken Block’s videos over the years. Legend. Hoonigan. RIP.”

Former British Formula One world champion Jenson Button calling him "a talent that did so much for our sport".

Sir Chris Hoy also paid tribute writing: “Shocked and devastated to hear the news this morning. Can’t believe it. Sending love to his family RIP Ken Block”