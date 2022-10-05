Kemnay volunteer group stride to national success

Positive Steps Kemnay won the Health Walk Group of the Year award.

Positive Steps Kemnay were named as Health Walk Group of the Year at Scotland’s national walking charity, Paths for All’s Volunteer Awards 2022.

The 11-strong group of volunteer Walk Leaders organise four walks every week for people of all ages and abilities.

These walks take place around the attractive streets and woodlands of Kemnay and make use of a range of 15 risk assessed routes.

People of all ages join the walks.

Walks are designed to encourage the community to come together to socialise and enjoy a little exercise.

Joint Co-ordinators Hilda Hart and Rob Mackay said: “Positive Steps Kemnay has gone from strength to strength since our start in 2014 creating a strong community support network through walking.

“The group gained its Cancer and Dementia Friendly accreditation from Paths for All increasing the accessibility of Health Walks further.

“The award is a brilliant recognition of all of the hard work demonstrated by our volunteers.

"We’re extremely lucky to have such a dedicated and enthusiastic bunch of both volunteers and walkers who come out each week.”

The Health Walks have been designed to cover specific needs of those in the area.

For example, there is a Buggy Walk which has developed from a few members into a fully-fledged 24-strong network – with some parents going on to become trained Walk Leaders and now help with taking the groups.

Additionally, volunteers contribute to active travel developments in the area while helping out with the upkeep of local path networks.

Rob explained: “The youngest Health Walk attendee we’ve had was just one week old and the oldest was 97 – which is just fantastic and shows how many generations can benefit from this initiative.

“Being part of Positive Steps Kemnay allows people from across the community to share their experiences of outdoor activity, combined with mental, physical and social benefits and connecting with nature.”

The Aberdeenshire group was commended at Paths for All’s prestigious annual awards ceremony at the Scottish Parliament on September 28.

Public Health Minister, Maree Todd has championed the awards, she said: “Encouraging and supporting people in Scotland to walk and wheel is a key part of our vision of a country where more people are more active more often.

“A huge number of highly motivated and skilled people are helping us deliver this vision, not least the passionate and dedicated volunteers who do so much to help others overcome challenges to participation.

“They are an inspiration and I am delighted that their contribution is being recognised by Paths for All in these Awards.”

Paths for All is a national charity that champions everyday walking for a happier, healthier, greener Scotland.

It manages a range of grant funds that support projects aiming to increase participation in walking, active travel, and to improve community paths for travel and recreation.

Kevin Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer at Paths for All, said: “Positive Steps Kemnay represent exactly why we host the award ceremony every year.

“Giving your time and energy to a cause without financial reward – may seem like a big ask but our volunteers continually go above and beyond in local communities across Scotland and never fail to make it look effortless.

"Even though we all know an immense amount of work goes on behind the scenes.

“The work carried out by volunteers is directly improving the nation’s physical, mental and social health, reducing social isolation and loneliness and helping people make more environmentally friendly lifestyle choices.

“This year we returned to an in-person event at Holyrood.

"It has been brilliant socialising with our amazing volunteers and to hear first-hand about the invaluable contributions they have been making.

“Our volunteers’ stories are always inspiring – and this year seems that little more exceptional knowing how many challenges have been faced along the way.

"Thank you to everyone for their efforts and ongoing dedication.”

Paths for All works with the Scottish Government and 30 partners to support and deliver national policies, such as the National Walking Strategy and other ‘active travel’ initiative to improve the mental, social and physical health of the country.

The charity awards thousands of pounds worth of grants each year to worthwhile projects that improve health, promote walking, encourage active and sustainable travel and improve environments for people to be active in.