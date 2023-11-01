Kemnay riverside footpath upgrade welcomed

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine and Councillor Sam Payne (West Garioch) have welcomed funding for the repair and upgrade of the riverside footpath in Kemnay.

The popular local footpath along the banks of the river Don was flooded during storms last winter, washing away much of the surface of the path and leaving the rocky sub-base exposed. The footpath is a popular walking route in the village, however losing the top surface left the path difficult to walk on.

Upgrades approved by Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch Area Committee will see the path widened to 2m and covered in asphalt, helping to ensure that if future flooding occurs, it will be less likely to wash away. It is hoped these works will be completed over the winter, so the path can be fully utilised next spring.

Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, Andrew Bowie, said: “I am delighted that the riverside footpath has received funding and will be repaired."

"Having visited the footpath in the days after the storm last November, and recently also revisited the site, this is a fantastic outcome for Kemnay residents from Aberdeenshire Council!"

Commenting on the footpath, Cllr Sam Payne (West Garioch) said: "I am so pleased that this footpath has now received funding and will be repaired and upgraded by the Council following the devastating storms last winter."