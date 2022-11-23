News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kemnay community flood resilience praised

Aberdeenshire Councillor Sam Payne has praised the efforts of the Kemnay community after pulling together during recent flooding.

By Dawn Renton
2 days ago
Councillor Sam Payne with Andrew Bowie MP in Kemnay.
Councillor Sam Payne with Andrew Bowie MP in Kemnay.

Areas of the Aberdeenshire village were placed at a ‘severe risk’ of flooding by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, bringing back memories of Storm Frank in January 2016 when over 40 homes were flooded.

With up to a months’ worth of rain falling across just two days, warnings were issued for properties in the Milton Meadows and Kembhill Park areas of the village to take immediate action to protect their properties.

Hide Ad

Surveying the land in and around Kemnay with local MP Andrew Bowie, Councillor Sam Payne said: “The efforts of the community during this period of extreme weather have been astonishing.

"We’ve seen the community pull together and help each other out.”

Hide Ad

“Kemnay residents were providing information on the situation around the village, which as a Councillor I could pass on to the Council to inform their response.”

“The Community Council have been central in the resilience of the community, ensuring that the Aberdeenshire Council sandbags were available in the village, and co-ordinating volunteers to distribute them.”

Hide Ad

“As sandbag supplies ran low, we saw members of the community travelling across the shire to locate more and ensure those who needed them got them.

“Once the flooding has passed, I will be working with Council Officers to ensure that when the next weather event comes, we are all prepared.”

Hide Ad

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said: “It is good to see the lines hold and Kembhill Park and the ground near Milton Meadows is draining well.”

AberdeenshireAndrew BowieAberdeenshire Council