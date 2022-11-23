Kemnay community flood resilience praised

Aberdeenshire Councillor Sam Payne has praised the efforts of the Kemnay community after pulling together during recent flooding.

Councillor Sam Payne with Andrew Bowie MP in Kemnay.

Areas of the Aberdeenshire village were placed at a ‘severe risk’ of flooding by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, bringing back memories of Storm Frank in January 2016 when over 40 homes were flooded.

With up to a months’ worth of rain falling across just two days, warnings were issued for properties in the Milton Meadows and Kembhill Park areas of the village to take immediate action to protect their properties.

Surveying the land in and around Kemnay with local MP Andrew Bowie, Councillor Sam Payne said: “The efforts of the community during this period of extreme weather have been astonishing.

"We’ve seen the community pull together and help each other out.”

“Kemnay residents were providing information on the situation around the village, which as a Councillor I could pass on to the Council to inform their response.”

“The Community Council have been central in the resilience of the community, ensuring that the Aberdeenshire Council sandbags were available in the village, and co-ordinating volunteers to distribute them.”

“As sandbag supplies ran low, we saw members of the community travelling across the shire to locate more and ensure those who needed them got them.

“Once the flooding has passed, I will be working with Council Officers to ensure that when the next weather event comes, we are all prepared.”

